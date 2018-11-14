Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Blanked again

Kucherov was held off the score sheet Tuesday against the Sabres.

It was the second straight game he had been shut down by his opponents and the first time that has happened since the very start of the season. Kucherov is remarkably consistent otherwise, so a two-game blip is nothing. But it is frustrating to owners, especially those in daily or head-to-head where every game counts. Kucherov will be back with a offensive vengeance soon enough.