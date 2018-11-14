Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Blanked again
Kucherov was held off the score sheet Tuesday against the Sabres.
It was the second straight game he had been shut down by his opponents and the first time that has happened since the very start of the season. Kucherov is remarkably consistent otherwise, so a two-game blip is nothing. But it is frustrating to owners, especially those in daily or head-to-head where every game counts. Kucherov will be back with a offensive vengeance soon enough.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Oiler killer•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Scoring in reduced ice time•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Returns from locker room•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Heads to locker room in pain•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Breaks shutout•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Extends scoring streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...