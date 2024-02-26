Kucherov scored a goal and added three assists in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

The NHL's scoring leader was all over the ice as he carried the Lightning to a win, chipping in five shots on net and a plus-4 rating as well. Kucherov is the first player this season to reach the century mark in points with 102 (38 goals, 64 assists) through 59 games, and he's somehow picked up his pace over the last month, erupting for 10 goals and 26 points in the last 13 contests.