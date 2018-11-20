Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Breaks five-game goalless streak

Kucherov scored a goal and fired three shots on net in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

Center Brayden Point carried the puck across across all three lines before dishing it to Kucherov, who deked out Pekka Rinne to cut the Lightning's lead to one. Kucherov now has six points -- five on the power play -- in the last three games, but he hasn't scored a goal in the previous five games. The 25-year-old will look to keep his three-game point streak alive Wednesday against the Panthers.