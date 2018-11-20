Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Breaks five-game goalless streak
Kucherov scored a goal and fired three shots on net in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.
Center Brayden Point carried the puck across across all three lines before dishing it to Kucherov, who deked out Pekka Rinne to cut the Lightning's lead to one. Kucherov now has six points -- five on the power play -- in the last three games, but he hasn't scored a goal in the previous five games. The 25-year-old will look to keep his three-game point streak alive Wednesday against the Panthers.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Power-play maestro•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Blanked again•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Oiler killer•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Scoring in reduced ice time•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Returns from locker room•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Heads to locker room in pain•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...