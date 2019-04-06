Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Breaks major NHL record in Game 82

Kucherov scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-3 victory over Boston.

Drop the mic. Kucherov just broke the record for most points (128) in a single season by a Russian-born NHLer. Alexander Mogilny held the record (127), set in 1992-93. Last game, Kucherov broke Joe Thornton's record for the most points in a season during the NHL's salary cap era (125 in 2005-06). That year, Jumbo Joe not only won the Art Ross, but also took home the Hart as the league's MVP. Come June, we'll know if Kucherov can match that ... and perhaps add a big silver chalice named Stanley to the mix. Great season.