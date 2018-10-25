Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Breaks shutout
Kucherov managed to score in a 1-0 victory against the Avalanche on Wednesday.
His third goal of the season broke the shutout, giving the Lightning a gritty victory. Kucherov has a point in six straight games and is once again averaging a point per game through eight contests this season. He has 82 goals and 193 points in his last 162 NHL games, and nothing suggests anything will change anytime soon for the Lightning superstar.
