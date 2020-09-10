Kucherov scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Islanders in Game 2.
Kucherov hammered a one-timer past Semyon Varlamov, breaking a 1-1 deadlock with just nine seconds left in regulation. Kucherov's game-winner came on the heels of his memorable five-point performance in Game 1. The 26-year-old has racked up 16 points over his last seven games, hitting the scoresheet in all but two of those contests.
