Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Buries two more goals

Kucherov scored two goals -- one on the power play -- with six shots and a minor penalty during Monday's 3-2 win over Detroit.

After exploding for 40 goals and 85 points last season, Kucherov hasn't skipped a beat to start 2017-18. The Russian sniper has scored in each game and is now up to seven goals and 10 points through six contests. Considering his career trajectory, age and go-to offensive role, it wouldn't be shocking to see Kucherov match -- and potentially even improve on -- last season's elite numbers.