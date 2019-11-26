Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Busts out scoring mitts

Kucherov scored an even-strength goal in Monday's 5-2 win over Buffalo.

Kucherov opened the scoring when he found the back of the net just 13 seconds into the game, giving the Lightning forward his eighth goal of the campaign. Since missing one contest with an upper-body injury, Kucherov has appeared in a pair of games and collected three points along the way. If he's on the ice, Kucherov belongs in your fantasy lineup.