Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Busts out scoring mitts
Kucherov scored an even-strength goal in Monday's 5-2 win over Buffalo.
Kucherov opened the scoring when he found the back of the net just 13 seconds into the game, giving the Lightning forward his eighth goal of the campaign. Since missing one contest with an upper-body injury, Kucherov has appeared in a pair of games and collected three points along the way. If he's on the ice, Kucherov belongs in your fantasy lineup.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Back with a bang•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Good to go•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Ruled out against Hawks•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Exits after hard hit•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-point explosion•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Plodding pace so far•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.