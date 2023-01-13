Kucherov notched a goal and an assist Thursday in a 5-4 win over Vancouver.
His point streak now stands at four games and eight points, including four goals. Kucherov has a whopping 61 points (17 goals, 44 assists) in 40 games this season, which continue to put him third in NHL scoring. And he remains tied with Connor McDavid for the league lead for assists.
