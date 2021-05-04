Kucherov (hip) has been cleared to begin taking contact but won't play in any regular-season contests, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Kucherov racked up seven goals and 27 helpers in 25 postseason contests for the Lightning on the way to a Stanley Cup championship, which is the last time the winger was in action. The 27-year-old winger should be in the mix for a top-six spot as soon as he is ready to play and figures to provide elite fantasy value.