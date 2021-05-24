Kucherov (knee) will be in the lineup against Florida on Monday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Kucherov is riding a four-game point streak since making his 2020-21 debut in Game 1, including his four-point performance in Game 4. The world-class winger should continue to feature on the top power-play unit and figures to provide elite fantasy production.
