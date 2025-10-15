Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Closing in on 1,000 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kucherov tallied an assist Tuesday in a 3-2 OT loss to Washington.
It was Kucherov's 997th point in 807 games, so that plateau will come pretty fast. Among active players, Connor McDavid (659 games) and Sidney Crosby (757 games) will be the only two players to have hit the 1,000 mark faster. Evgeni Malkin is next at 848, with Nathan MacKinon (856) ahead of Alex Ovechkin (880) on an impressive list of stars. Kucherov continues to impress every time the trainer unloads his skates from the travel bag and pops them onto the warmers at his stall.
