Kucherov scored a goal in a 5-1 loss to the Rangers on Thursday.

Kucherov scored on a backhanded pass that went in off Noah Laba in the second frame. It made the score 3-1. Kuch is coming off a Hart trophy season with 44 goals and 86 assists in 2025-26, and he has averaged 127 points, including 39 goals, in each of his last four seasons. He is closing in on Steven Stamkos' team record of 1,137 points (1,082 games). Kucherov now has 1,125 (402 goals, 723 assists; 880 games). He could eclipse that record in the next couple weeks.