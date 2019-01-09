Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Collects 50th helper

Kucherov scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

The helper was his 50th of the season, and Kucherov now has an incredible 71 points through 43 games to lead the NHL -- including 11 goals and 36 points in only 17 games since the beginning of December. While the 25-year-old almost has to slow down eventually, the chemistry he's developed with Brayden Point should allow the duo to remain extreme;ly productive in the second half.