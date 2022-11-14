Kucherov had a goal and an assist during Sunday's 6-3 victory over the visiting Capitals.
It didn't take long for Kucherov to rebound from a disappointing performance. The 29-year-old right winger entered Friday's loss to the Capitals riding an 11-game point streak (six goals, 14 assists), but he was held off the scoresheet and finished with a minus-3 rating. Kucherov shook it off Sunday with two first-period, power-play points, three shots and four PIM.
