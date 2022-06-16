Kucherov notched an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.
Kucherov set up an Ondrej Palat tally on a give-and-go in the second period. The assist was Kucherov's third in as many games, and he's earned three goals and six helpers during a six-game point streak. The 28-year-old winger continues to dazzle in the playoffs with 24 points, 61 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in 18 outings overall.
