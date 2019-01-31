Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Collects power-play point

Kucherov picked up an assist but was a minus-2 in Wednesday's loss to the Penguins.

Wednesday was his third consecutive game with a point and Kucherov has four points in that span. The Russian kept his stronghold on the league-lead in assists (57) and points (79). The 25-year-old continues to be at the forefront of the MVP discussion.

More News
Our Latest Stories