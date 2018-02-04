Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Collects two assists
Kucherov dished out two assists in Saturday's win over Vancouver.
Kucherov hasn't been as productive as usual of late, getting held off the scoresheet in five of seven games. The Russian forward looked he was was back on track in Vancouver, showcasing his slick playmaking ability and firing three shots on goal. Kucherov has been a fantasy monster this season and is currently sitting on 66 points in 52 games. He was named second star of the game Saturday and simply can't be contained most night. You already know what to do.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: First multi-point game in 2018•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Gets first power-play point in 2018•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Consistent excellence this season•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Goal ties Alexander the Gr8 for league lead•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Continues to sizzle•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Keeps streak rolling•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...