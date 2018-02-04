Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Collects two assists

Kucherov dished out two assists in Saturday's win over Vancouver.

Kucherov hasn't been as productive as usual of late, getting held off the scoresheet in five of seven games. The Russian forward looked he was was back on track in Vancouver, showcasing his slick playmaking ability and firing three shots on goal. Kucherov has been a fantasy monster this season and is currently sitting on 66 points in 52 games. He was named second star of the game Saturday and simply can't be contained most night. You already know what to do.