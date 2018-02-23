Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Collects two helpers against Sens

Kucherov recorded two assists during Thursday's 4-3 win over Ottawa.

The Russian winger is now seven points ahead in the Art Ross race, and he's also riding an eight-game point streak consisting of five goals, nine assists and four multi-point showings. Perhaps even more impressive, Kucherov has only gone multiple outings without marking the scoresheet three times all season.

