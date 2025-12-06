Kucherov (undisclosed) is day-to-day and isn't expected to play against the Islanders on Saturday, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Kucherov will miss at least one game, but a timeline for his return to the lineup is unclear. He has compiled 12 goals, 34 points and 81 shots on net through 25 outings this season. Tampa Bay will probably have Victor Hedman (undisclosed) back in the fold against the Islanders on Saturday, but the team will be without Kucherov and Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed).