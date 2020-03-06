Play

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Consistency name of the game

Kucherov put up a goal and assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over Montreal.

Kucherov had points in 19 straight games (30 points), but that streak was snapped Tuesday against Boston. But he's back on the score sheet now and ready to start his next streak. Kucherov is clearly one of the most consistent scorers over the last few seasons. He's a fantasy pillar.

More News
Our Latest Stories