Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Consistent excellence this season

Kucherov scored his league-leading 27th goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Both he and Alexander Ovechkin scored Sunday, so they remain tied at the top of the NHL. Kucherov has a three-game, three-point streak on the go right now and his consistency this season is legendary. He has been held off the scoresheet just seven times in 42 games and never for more than two games. Kucherov's star continues to shine.