Kucherov picked up two assists Saturday in a 4-1 victory over the Islanders.
Kucherov now sits second in league scoring with 126, one point behind Nathan MacKinnon and one ahead of Connor McDavid. With nine games remaining, he will undoubtably shatter his career mark of 128 points set in 2018-19. That was the season Kucherov won the Hart, Ted Lindsay and Art Ross Trophies. It's a tight race this season, but he will contend for all of them this season, too.
