Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Continues to lead Art Ross race
Kucherov scored his 39th goal in a 6-3 loss to Washington on Saturday.
Kucherov leads the NHL with 122 points. Connor McDavid is closing in on him -- he has 114. But unless he falls completely flat, Kucherov should sew up the Art Ross by season's end.
