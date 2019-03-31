Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Continues to lead Art Ross race

Kucherov scored his 39th goal in a 6-3 loss to Washington on Saturday.

Kucherov leads the NHL with 122 points. Connor McDavid is closing in on him -- he has 114. But unless he falls completely flat, Kucherov should sew up the Art Ross by season's end.

