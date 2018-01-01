Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Continues to sizzle
Kucherov pushed his point streak to 10 games and 16 points with a goal and assist in Sunday's 5-0 road victory in Columbus.
He also regained sole possession of the goal-scoring lead in the NHL with 25 goals. Kucherov already has an NHL-best 12-game streak this season, but that's in peril with the hot sauce he continues to pour on his game. The best part? His 17.8 shooting percentage is only marginally higher than his career mark (14.9), so there is unlikely to be a lull in his excellence.
