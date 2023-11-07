Kucherov scored two goals and registered two assists in Tampa Bay's 6-5 overtime loss to Toronto on Monday.

Kucherov has managed to record an incredible three goals and nine points over just his last two contests. That's propelled him to nine goals and 20 points in 12 outings this year. Kucherov can count himself among the league's top scorers, and that's likely to continue to be true throughout the 2023-24 campaign.