Kucherov had a power-play assist, four shots on goal, three hits and 10 PIM in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders in Game 3.

Kucherov set up Ondrej Palat for a goal at 2:32 of the third period. In his last eight games, Kucherov has racked up four goals, 10 assists and a plus-10 rating. The Russian superstar has six tallies, 17 helpers, 56 shots and a plus-12 rating in 16 contests during the postseason. Seven of his assists have come with a man advantage.