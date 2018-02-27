Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Could play Wednesday
Kucherov (upper body) has a chance to play Wednesday against the Sabres, the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kucherov exited Monday's game against the Maple Leafs after just one period with an upper-body injury that apparently wasn't concussion-related, but the exact details still haven't been revealed. If he's unable to play Wednesday, Cory Conacher might see the biggest uptick in playing time.
