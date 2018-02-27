Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Could play Wednesday

Kucherov (upper body) has a chance to play Wednesday against the Sabres, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kucherov exited Monday's game against the Maple Leafs after just one period with an upper-body injury that apparently wasn't concussion-related, but the exact details still haven't been revealed. If he's unable to play Wednesday, Cory Conacher might see the biggest uptick in playing time.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories