Kucherov delivered a trio of apples Saturday in a 5-1 win over Anaheim.

Two came on the power play. All three came in the second period. It was Kucherov's 20th three-point period of his NHL career, and his 109th career multi-point period. He also became the 103rd NHL player to score 800 points (687 games; 303 goals, 497 assists). Kucherov is the fourth player in team history to have hit that milestone with all games played as a member of the Bolts. He joins Steven Stamkos, Marty St. Louis and Vincent Lecavalier. Well done.