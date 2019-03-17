Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Crazy pace continues

Kucherov picked up two assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over Washington.

Kucherov has a remarkable 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) in the past 17 games. And his 117 points lead the NHL. The next closest? Connor McDavid has 100. Wow.

