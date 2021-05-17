Kucherov (hip) scored a pair of power-play goals on five shots and added an assist in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Panthers in Game 1.

Tampa fans can breathe a sigh of relief -- after missing all of the regular season, Kucherov looked just fine in a featured role to open the postseason. He led all Lightning forwards with 19:21 of ice time. The Russian winger scored twice in the second period to give the Lightning a 3-2 lead, then assisted on Brayden Point's equalizer in the third period. Kucherov racked up seven goals and 34 points in 25 playoff contests last season, and he's off to a good start this time around.