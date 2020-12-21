Kucherov has sustained a hip injury which puts his status for the start of the 2020-21 campaign in doubt, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Even with just 56 games this season, Kucherov likely would have pushed for the 30-goal threshold for a sixth consecutive campaign if fully fit. If the winger does miss any time, it could be a significant chunk of the season considering the possibility for a condensed schedule that includes frequent back-to-backs. If Kucherov is unavailable for Opening Night, Steven Stamkos (abdomen) could be an option to move up to the top line if healthy.