Kucherov was hampered by a meniscus injury in the postseason but was able to play through it, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports Tuesday.

After getting hurt in Game 3, Kucherov managed one goal on 10 shots while averaging 21:55 of ice time in the final three games of the Stanley Cup Finals. During the regular season, the Russian winger was limited to just 47 appearances which saw him post his lowest goal total since his rookie campaign back in 2013-14. If he can stay healthy, Kucherov should be capable of pushing for the 40-goal mark next year and providing top-end fantasy value.