Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Delivers big offensive outburst in win
Kucherov scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 5-3, Game 2 win over New Jersey.
Kucherov was awarded the goal when his centering pass into the crease was intercepted and then knocked into the Devils' net by Sami Vatanen. But a goal is a goal, no matter how is goes in. The points are Kucherov's first this postseason. There will be more. Many, many more.
