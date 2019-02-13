Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Delivers four-point performance
Kucherov shined with a goal and three assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Flames.
Two of Kucherov's assists came on power-play goals by centers Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos. Kucherov also pumped three shots on goal. The league leader in points, Kucherov is up to 25 goals and 63 assists over 57 games. This includes seven points in his last two outings, which is a sign that one of the most prolific scorers is heating up for the home stretch of the season.
