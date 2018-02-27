Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Diagnosed with upper-body injury

Kucherov won't return to Monday's contest against Toronto after sustaining an upper-body injury during the first period, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 24-year-old was only able to log six shifts in the game, and although the team was able to confirm the malady was upper-body related, the severity is largely unknown. Kucherov currently sits only three tallies away from from his career high point total of 85, and although Joe Smith further reported he didn't suffer a concussion or break a bone, his status should be firmly updated before Wednesday's tilt against Buffalo.