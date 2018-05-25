Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Disappears in series vs. Capitals
Kucherov finished the Eastern Conference finals with just one goal and was held off the scoresheet.
Very simply, he just didn't show up when the Bolts needed him most. Kucherov's last point (assist) in the series came at the 9:04 mark of the first period of Game 5 and that helper was his only point over the last four games of the series. Kucherov's 100-point regular season was the stuff of fantasy legend, but his disappearance when it mattered most will sting well into next season. It won't diminish his fantasy value at draft time next year unless there's an underlying injury that we just haven't heard about.
