Kucherov notched two assists and two PIM in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.
Kucherov set up Steven Stamkos' opening tally a minute into the game and a power-play goal by Corey Perry in the second period. Kucherov has five points in the Lightning's two wins, but he's been kept off the scoresheet in their two losses. The winger has added nine shots on net, five hits and a minus-4 rating in four playoff contests.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Three points in Game 2 win•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Second in NHL in points per game•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Goal streak ties franchise record•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Five-point night in huge win•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Five-game goal streak•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Goal and assist in win•