Kucherov notched two assists and two PIM in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

Kucherov set up Steven Stamkos' opening tally a minute into the game and a power-play goal by Corey Perry in the second period. Kucherov has five points in the Lightning's two wins, but he's been kept off the scoresheet in their two losses. The winger has added nine shots on net, five hits and a minus-4 rating in four playoff contests.