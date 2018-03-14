Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Dishes three helpers in loss
Kucherov registered three assists -- one on the power play -- and five shots during Tuesday's 7-4 loss to Ottawa.
After missing two games with an upper-body injury, Kucherov has now marked the scoresheet in five consecutive games to improve to 91 points for the campaign. He's currently leading the Art Ross race and projects to remain an elite asset through the end of the season.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-game, six-point streak•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Sets up three in return from injury•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Officially in lineup Saturday•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Looks ready to rock•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Status coming down to warmups•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Remains sidelined•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...