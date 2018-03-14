Play

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Dishes three helpers in loss

Kucherov registered three assists -- one on the power play -- and five shots during Tuesday's 7-4 loss to Ottawa.

After missing two games with an upper-body injury, Kucherov has now marked the scoresheet in five consecutive games to improve to 91 points for the campaign. He's currently leading the Art Ross race and projects to remain an elite asset through the end of the season.

