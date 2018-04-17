Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Dishes two assists in Game 3 loss

Kucherov collected two assists, both on the power play, in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

That's now six points (two goals, four assists) -- four of which came with the man advantage -- in three games for Kucherov so far these playoffs. While their power play remains lethal, the Bolts will need a better effort at even strength Wednesday if they want to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.