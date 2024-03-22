Kucherov registered four assists, five shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Kucherov's point streak is up to 12 games, during which he has five goals and 23 helpers. He's taken it up a notch with 15 points across his last four outings, including a power-play assist in three straight games. The star winger is up to 122 points (45 on the power play), 266 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 68 contests overall. It's looking pretty close to inevitable that he'll set a career high in points -- the mark to beat is 128 from the 2018-19 campaign.