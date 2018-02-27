Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Does not return to game for second period

Kucherov did not come out for the second period of Monday's game against Toronto, reports Brian Burns of NHL.com.

Burns apparently got stood up hard on a check in the first period of the Bolts' tilt against the Leafs. He continued to play, but didn't look himself. We're holding our breath just like the Bolts are -- Kucherov is a critical piece for fantasy squads as they head toward season's end.