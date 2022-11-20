Kucherov scored a goal and added two assists Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win over Nashville.
The goal tied the score 1-1 early in the second. Kucherov skated over the blue line and into the high slot before wiring a wrist shot over Juuse Saros' right shoulder. He picked up an assist on Alex Killorn's goal that knotted the game at 2-2 late in the third and then set up Steven Stamkos on the power play in overtime. Kucherov has been dominant this season and now sits in a tie with Leon Draisaitl, David Pastrnak and Erik Karlsson for second in league scoring (28 points).
