Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Double snipe night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kucherov scored twice Thursday in a 5-4 loss to Ottawa.
His first came on the power play in the first period; his second deflected in off a Sens defender with 13 seconds left in the game. Kucherov is four points away (996) from 1,000 in his NHL career (359 goals, 637 assists).
