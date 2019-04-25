Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Earns Ted Lindsay nomination
Kucherov has been named a finalist for the Lindsay Award by the NHL Players Association, reports TSN.ca.
The award is given to the NHL's most outstanding player as voted on by his peers. Kucherov, whose disappointing playoff performance has him headed to IIHF World Championships and not playing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, put up the highest point total (128) since Mario Lemieux's 161 back in 1995-96. Kucherov is up against Connor McDavid and Patrick Kane.
