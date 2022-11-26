Kucherov was credited with three assists and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 5-2 victory over the visiting Blues.

Kucherov, the Lightning's leading scorer with 31 points, set the tone early Friday by earning helpers on Brayden Point's two first-period markers. The 29-year-old sniper added two shots and two hits as the Lightning claimed their fifth win in six games. The 2019 Hart Trophy recipient has collected 10 points, including four goals, in his past six outings.