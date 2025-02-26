Kucherov put up two assists Tuesday in a 4-1 win over the Oilers.

One came on the power play. Kucherov stretched his scoring streak to eight games and 12 points, including nine helpers. His 59 assists are second-best in the NHL; his 85 points put him third in the league and just two points from the NHL lead. Kucherov won't equal his incredible 144-point season from last year, but he should easily top 100 points for the fifth time in the last seven seasons. He has 185 shots, and 33 of his points have come with the man advantage.