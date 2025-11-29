Kucherov had two assists, including one on the power play, in a 6-3 win over the Red Wings on Friday.

Kucherov extended his point streak to eight games and 15 points (four goals, 11 assists). He is tied for 12th in the NHL with 29 points in 22 games, but his 1.32 P/GP is tied for eighth overall. Expect Kucherov to climb both lists over the next month.