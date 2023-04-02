Kucherov had a goal and an assist in a 5-0 win over the Islanders on Saturday.

Kucherov beat Ilya Sorokin blocker side on a second-period breakaway after taking a stretch pass from Brayden Point. The goal was his first in six games, but he has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in his last 10 and 106 on the season. This is Kucherov's second-best offensive season (2018-19; 128 points).