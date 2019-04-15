Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Eligible to return
Kucherov (suspension) has served his one-game ban and is available for Tuesday's crucial Game 4 clash with Columbus.
Without Kucherov, the Lightning were only able to put up one goal in Game 3. The world-class winger will be critical to the club's chances of coming back from a 3-0 series deficit. Look for the Russian to slot back into his second-line role, in addition to retaking his spot on the top power-play unit.
